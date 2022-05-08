DAMARISCOTTA – Chelsea Silva Bans Smith, who was born Nov. 29, 1919 in Providence, R.I., passed away on April 13, 2022 in Damariscotta, at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home. Her cause of death was from multiple chronic diseases and the sequelae from a recent fall at home.Surviving are her loving children Susan Scott of Warren, David Smith of Renton, Wash., Kimberley Veilleux of Auburn, Wash., and William Smith of Warren. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren Derek Hall, Jennifer Doane, Curtis Scott, Chelsea Scott, Hallie Smith, Nicholas Veilleux, Stephen Smith and Jacob Smith; her only great-granddaughter, Siouxsie Luna Doane also of Maine.Her ex-husband, Lee W. Smith, predeceased her in July 2020.Mrs. Smith was a first-generation citizen of the United States born of parents who immigrated from Cape Verde Island. She worked as a civilian in the Air Force during World War II, painting airplane instrument dials to earn money to pay for nursing school. She received a diploma from the Massachusetts School of Nursing and began her long career as a registered nurse from 1954 to 1990.Mrs. Smith married Lee W. Smith in 1951 and they moved around to several states while Mr. Smith served in the military. Upon his discharge they settled and lived in Maine, with their last home together in Warren. Mrs. Smith lived at this rural farm from 1962 until her death. The original Civil War era farm burned to the ground after 26 years, so Mrs. Smith built a ranch to suit her single lifestyle. After she retired, Mrs. Smith enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, knitting, reading, gardening and cooking.

