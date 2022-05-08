FALMOUTH – Sadye J. Smith, 81, of Falmouth, died Tuesday May 3, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Portland Oct. 7, 1940, the daughter of Joseph and Carmella (Caiazzo) Greenwald. She grew up in Portland and was a graduate of Portland High School. Sadye worked in retail most of her life, spending time at several local department stores. The job she enjoyed most was working at Mardens. Sadye never had a license to drive and she and her family walked everywhere around the area.

Sadye loved her family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, including beach trips and shopping trips. She was always a giver, putting everyone else first.

Sadye was predeceased by her parents; a son, James Smith; a sister, Esther Ness and a brother, William Greenwald.

She is survived by her son, Phillip Smith and his wife Alison of Biddeford; her brothers Nathan Greenwald of Barrington, N.H. and Robert Greenwald of Portland; her grandchildren Phillip, Jacob and Joseph Smith, James Smith Jr. and his wife Mindy, Danny Smith, Elizabeth Smith and Jennifer Chason; and her great-grandchildren, Dominic and Kadynne Smith.

Visiting hours will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Forest City Cemetery.

To view Sadye’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www. ConroyTullyWalker.com

