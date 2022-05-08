PORTLAND – Laurie S. Latham passed away peacefully in her home on April 29, 2022.

Laurie was born on March 27, 1952, in New Britain, Conn. She moved to Maine at a young age and attended Cape Elizabeth schools.

Laurie was an accomplished businesswoman, and her career was defined by her tireless work ethic and her shrewd and thoughtful decision-making ability. Over her 40-plus year career, Laurie worked her way up the ranks as an investment advisor for one of the world’s largest wealth management firms. Later in her career, she decided to start her own independent firm – which turned into one of the most successful local ventures in her line of business. Laurie was a trusted confidant and, most notably, a dear friend to those close to her.

Laurie was an incredibly proud woman although she would never brag about her tremendous accomplishments. While working her full-time job in the financial services industry, Laurie and her husband Bill opened a deli in downtown Portland. She would work side by side with her beloved husband Bill for countless hours. Laurie was also an incredibly talented baker and would somehow find time to cook thousands of cookies around the holidays. The many people that Laurie cared so much about shared and enjoyed these treats.

Laurie enjoyed home projects and tending to her lawn and meticulous gardens. She was incredibly independent and would take pride in clearing snow from her driveway, mowing her lawn, and polishing her cars – especially her convertible Ford Mustang. A planner by heart, Laurie was always prepared for whatever situation came her way.

Laurie was a generous individual and there was a major soft spot in her heart—and that was her love for pets. Laurie adopted numerous dogs throughout her life and cared for many pets that needed her love and affection. She was an ardent supporter of local animal rescue facilities.

Laurie was predeceased by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Latham Sr.; and her parents John W. and Eunice H. Shryock.

She is survived by her brothers J. Richard Shryock and his wife Sandy, Robert J. Shryock and his wife Lynn, and David W. Shryock and his wife Pattie. Laurie leaves behind her former business partners Henry Donovan and Jason Viola, along with countless friends who will miss her dearly.

