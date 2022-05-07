YARMOUTH – Pamela J. Cline passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital on May 3, 2022 at the age of 62, after a hard fought battle with a longterm illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband of 41 years David Cline, and her two children, Christopher Cline (Brunswick) and Heather Provost (Durham). Pam was born in Yarmouth on June 21, 1959. She enjoyed spending time at camp on Cobbosseecontee Lake with family and friends, sitting by the campfire and listening to loons call out during a full moon. The White Mountains in New Hampshire was one of her favorite places to visit. Pam will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who always put others first and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Pam treasured being “Grammy” and savored every moment she got to spend with her four grandchildren: Dylan (17), Kelsey (9), Camille (7) and Porter (5). The Cline family would like to extend many thanks to Massachusetts General Hospital, the entire staff at Maine Medical Center (Bramhall and Scarborough Campus) Northern Light Mercy Wound Center, Portland Gastroenterology Center, and a very special thank you to Dr. Dan Pierce of Intermed Yarmouth. Viewing services will be private amongst the family and a graveside ceremony will be held later this summer for family and friends. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book