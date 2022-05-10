WELLS

Students win first round in T.V. quiz show

The Wells High School Quiz team won their first round on Maine Public’s “High School Quiz Show: Maine.”

The Wells team defeated Waterville High School’s team, 440 to 230. The show aired on April 14.

Coached by English teacher Ann Bechan, the WHS team consists of senior Andrew Mott, juniors Grady Roy and Indie Brogan, sophomores William Griffith and Sam Coleman, and freshman Nolan Mottor. The team was one of 16 from across the state to compete.

Participants are questions aligning with Maine high school curriculum standards in literature, history, science and math, as well as current events and general knowledge. Todd Gutner, chief meteorologist for Ch. 6 WCSH television in Portland, hosts the program that airsat 8 p.m. Thursdays and is rebroadcasted at 2 p.m. Fridays and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The winning team will receive $1,000 for their school’s Project Graduation. The runner-up will receive $500.

SCARBOROUGH

Credit union honors ‘Older Americans Month’

Town & Country Federal Credit Union marked the beginning of ‘Older Americans Month’ by making a $3,500 contribution to Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program to provide nearly 500 meals to older Mainers in Cumberland and York counties.

“We understand that food insecurity is a very real issue for thousands of older Mainers, and Older Americans Month is an ideal opportunity to support and highlight efforts that help ensure older Mainers have access to meals,” said Jon Paradise, SVP of Communications, Marketing and Community Outreach.

WATERVILLE

Thomas College leader receives heart association award

Thomas College President Laurie G. Lachance received the American Heart Association’s Crystal Heart Award at the 2022 Go Red for Women Luncheon by the American Heart Association on March 23 in Portland.

The award raises awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generating funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

In a video played during the ceremony, many of Lachance’s associates spoke about how much she’s impacted their lives for the better.

WATERVILLE

Eight groups get rotary club grants

The Waterville Rotary Club recently awarded mini grants to eight local organizations addressing food insecurity and/or lack of essentials.

When the pandemic struck, club members became increasingly concerned about impacts to communities, as well as the organizations doing the front-line work.

Grants were awarded to the following: Winslow Community Cupboard; Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter; Alfond Youth and Community Center; Northern Light/Inland Hospital; Mid-Maine Technical Center; Waterville Area Essentials Closet; and Waterville Area Soup Kitchen.

For more about the Waterville Noontime Rotary, visit watervillerotary.com.

DAMARISCOTTA

Pumpkinfest & Regatta 2022 t-shirt artist contest

The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta invites Maine artists to enter a design in this year’s official festival t-shirt contest by May 19 for a chance to win $500.

The selected design will be featured on the t-shirt celebrating the 16th annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, Oct. 6-10.

The winning design will become the property of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, and all rights of use must be released to the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta.

To be considered, artwork must be original, professional quality (no photographs), include the words “2022 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & RegattaTM,” represent the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta’s family-friendly and festive nature, and be 12″ x 13″ in size.

For more details, go to facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=damariscottapumpkinfest&set=a.10161957 379645413

Designs must be submitted as a hard copy and mailed to: Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, P.O. Box 1101, Damariscotta, ME 04543-1101, and/or electronically in JPG format, emailed as an attachment to: [email protected], or saved onto a thumb drive and postal-mailed.

For more details, visit DamariscottaPumpkinfest.com

AUBURN

Kiwanis anniversary event ticket deadline

Thursday is the deadline to purchase tickets for the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston-Auburn’s 100th anniversary celebration, 5 to 9 p.m., May 21 at the VFW Hall, at 588 Minot Ave.

The event will include dinner and sharing about the club’s extensive history of service to the area, especially in youth programs such as sponsoring four Key Clubs at area schools and in community investments of infant safety kits, scholarships, books, classroom supplies, and other ways.

Tickets are $25 per person. Payment and a return address should be mailed to Andy Choate, 70 Rachel Boulevard, Lewiston, ME 04240 or call Choate at 754-2807 for more information.

PORTLAND

Maine Med recognizes Maine Track students

Maine Medical Center (MMC) held its 10th annual Maine Track Celebration April 30, recognizing 46 program students who will graduate from Tufts University School of Medicine this May. Twelve of the graduates will begin residencies this summer at MMC.

Capt. Chris Cassidy, president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, delivered the ceremony’s keynote address. Cassidy, of York, also has served as NASA Chief Astronaut and is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL. He is now leading the effort to build the National Medal of Honor Museum in Texas, the foundation’s leadership institute and a monument.

The Maine Track program is a partnership between MMC and Tufts, formed 14 years ago to help address the shortage of doctors in Maine, provide financial assistance to aspiring medical students from Maine and develop an innovative curriculum focused on community-based education.

