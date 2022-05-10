HIRAM

Movie of town founders to be shown Friday

The Hiram Historical Society will screen the film “Faces of Founders: Hiram, Maine the MOVIE,” at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hiram Arts Center at 8 Hancock Ave.

A partnership of Hiram Historical Society and the High School TV 2 Class of SAD55, the production will feature a unique retelling of 15 town founders, portrayed by students in period costumes and settings, talking about living in the nascent settlement 1774-1830. Professional musicians, Hiram residents, perform Hiram music.

Free to all and featuring music and refreshments of the period. For more details, call Sally Williams at 615-4390, email [email protected], or call the Arts Center at 625-4650.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Hazardous Waste Drop Off Saturday

A Hazardous Waste Drop Off for Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach residents will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Scarborough Public Works at 20 Washington Ave. Proof of residency is required.

Items accepted include fluorescent bulbs, moth balls, drain cleaners, furniture and metal polishes, photo chemicals, spot removers, floor cleaner, upholstery cleaner, button batteries, rechargeable batteries, old chemistry sets, rust inhibitors, wood preservers, wood strippers and stains, paint thinner, solvents, oil based paint, degreasers, sealants, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, chlordane, insect spray, rodent killers, no-pest strips, pool chemicals, antifreeze, brake fluid, engine degreaser, gasoline and kerosene.

Items not accepted include pathological waste, radioactive waste, latex paint, tires, explosives, smoke detectors, propane cylinders, computers, commercial waste or unknown materials.

PORTLAND

Munjoy Hill group to hold seedling sale

The Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization will hold a MHNO Grow Together Seedling sale from 9 a.m. to noon (or until items are sold out) Saturday at MHNO Hill House yard, at 92 Congress St.

This is organized by experienced neighborhood gardeners, some of whom have been featured in garden tours and have enjoyed the smell of wet Munjoy Hill dirt for over 40 years.

Seedlings will include: greens (lettuce, arugula); Heirloom tomatoes and non-heirloom tomatoes; herbs (parsley, cilantro, basil, dill); annual flowers (marigolds, coreopsis, etc.), and more. Consult with experienced gardeners, who will be available during sale.

All proceeds benefit the MHNO, specifically the Hill House maintenance and beautification effort. Rain date is Sunday.

PORTLAND

Catholic church will hold Mass in Portuguese

In an effort to reach out to the nearly 8,000 Portuguese Americans living in Maine, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will hold a Mass in Portuguese at 4 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at 307 Congress St. A social gathering will be held afterward.

The Mass will be celebrated by Fr. John Mazzei, who was ordained to the priesthood in 1992 at Paróquia Santo Inácio de Loyola de Lajeado, part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Santa Cruz do Sol in Brazil. Fr. Mazzei served as a parochial vicar in Lajeado, Brazil, from 1992 to 1998. Portuguese is the national language of Brazil. Fr. Mazzei began serving in the Diocese of Portland in 2008 and retired from active ministry in 2017.

For more details, go to portlandcatholic.org/portuguese or call 773-7746.

PORTLAND

Sweetest in the Gale to perform two shows

Sweetest in the Gale will perform two spring choral concerts this weekend. The first will be held Saturday at The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary at 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, and the second will be held Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Both begin at 4 p.m.

The program features works by a new generation of contemporary choral composers and arrangers, as well as gospel, folk, and traditional songs. Highlights include Canadian composers Christine Donkin’s “The Dawn is Not Distant” and Sarah Quartel’s “As You Sing,” Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” Elaine Hagenberg’s “O Love,” and Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend.”

The choirs will be joined by Sarah Tuttle, soprano, as well as Horizon Voices: Concord, a high school treble choir directed by Maria Belva. Additional accompaniment will be provided by John Ott, cello; Melody Hasbrouck, recorder; Brian Shankar Adler, percussion; and Elizabeth Hasbrouck, piano. Maria Belva will direct.

Sweetest in the Gale is an auditioned choir of treble voices and rehearses regularly on Tuesday evenings in Freeport. Auditions for the 2022-2023 season will begin in June. Interested parties should contact [email protected] to schedule an audition.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door for adults and $10 in advance of $12.50 at the door for students. To purchase, go to eventbrite.com/o/oratorio-chorale-31248741647. Online ticket sales end 12 hours before the concert begins.

FALMOUTH

Neighborhood cleanup week starts Saturday

The Town of Falmouth will sponsor its 2022 Neighborhood Clean-up Week, beginning Saturday and running through May 21.

Residents are encourages to gather with neighbors to tidy their neighborhood and public spaces. The town will provide three yellow trash bags (additional bags provided upon request) and gloves. Participants choose the day, time, and location. Registered participants will receive a free movie pass courtesy of Flagship Premium Cinemas in Falmouth.

To register, go to falmouthme.org/home/webforms/2022-neighborhood-clean-up-week-participant-sign-up.

FALMOUTH

Rescheduled leaf collection will be Friday

The Town of Falmouth has rescheduled its curbside leaf collection schedule to this Friday. All filled leaf bags must be left curbside by 7 a.m. to ensure pick up.

Please do not put brush or trash in leaf bags. Brush is not collected curbside, but can be brought to the Transfer Station at 101 Woods Road.

LEWISTON

French-speaking club Parlez-vous? starts meetings

The Franco Center will host a French-speaking social club called Parlez-vous? at 10:30 a.m. on alternate Thursdays beginning May 12, in Heritage Hall, 46 Cedar St.

Conversations will be geared to beginner and intermediate levels. Club coordinators include Jan Sullivan and Joanne Ducharme. Meetings will be about an hour long but may be extended until noon if the club needs the extra time.

For more information or to register, call Jan Sullivan at 239-0063 or Joanne Ducharme at 713-8324. Parking is available in the mill lot across the street from the Franco Center, which is handicap accessible.

BRUNSWICK

Speaker series gets a look behind theater curtain

The Brunswick Downtown Association (BDA) Speaker Series will go “on the road” to Maine State Theatre’s rehearsal space from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 22 Elm Street as they continue to support the arts in downtown Brunswick.

Discover the excitement that goes on Behind-the-Scenes of a theatre production at Maine State Music Theatre, from set design, costume creation and lighting to auditions and choreography.

The event will include registration and networking at 5 p.m., followed by the program from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. and tours of the facility from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Refreshments will be served and a cash bar is available. There will be live music and a Q&A with Curt Dale Clark. Tours will include MSMT’s prop shop, costume shop, scenery room, welding, and paint decks.

Cost is $35 per person, plus a processing fee. To purchase, go to brunswickdowntown.org/events/bda-speaker-series-behind-the-scenes.

WISCASSET

Artists will discuss new exhibit

Three artists who work at the Spindleworks Studios in Brunswick will discuss the Maine Art Gallery’s 2022 opening exhibit, titled “TimeShift,” in a lecture set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the historic red brick gallery building at 15 Warren St.

Artist Deirdre Barton of Brunswick will discuss her role as a mentor to the artists in all aspects of their art and working life as artists. Wiscasset artists Samantha Davis and Anna McDougal will discuss the topic of “Art and Connections.”

The “TimeShift” exhibit includes the art of over 40 gifted artists from throughout the midcoast area, who work collaboratively at Spindleworks, a nonprofit Art Studio located in a periwinkle house in downtown Brunswick, a part of the Independence Association of Brunswick. The artists, with artist mentors, share gallery space to work on painting, pottery, weaving, music and even memoir writing.

This talk is free and open to the public. For more information contact Candice Joneth at [email protected]

WATERVILLE

Chamber to sponsor business breakfast

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Business Breakfast with Fluent, IMC founder and lead account strategist Marnie Grumbach from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday at Best Western Plus, at 375 Main St.

Grumbach will speak on navigating digital advertising options, sharing a glossary of the terms relevant to digital advertising, discussing whether digital ads are the right choice for branding versus lead generation, and providing tips and checklists for developing a simple, cost-effective campaign to maximize an entry-level budget.

Cost is $20 in advance for members or $27 at door with non-members. Registration includes breakfast.

To register, go to midmainechamber.com or call 873-3315.

