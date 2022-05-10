West Gorham Union Church 1956 Choir Reunion, 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 190 Ossipee Trail E., Gorham. The choir will return to the church for a reunion, and will sing a hymn at the 9:30 a.m. service. The community is invited to attend.
Portland High School Class of 1965 57th Reunion, 4 to 9 p.m., Aug. 6, Elks Lodge No. 188, 145 Congress St., Portland. Cost is $55 per person. For more details, contact Cathy (Banks) Harrington at [email protected] or call 233-9979; or Louann (Sangillo) Ryder at 523-0045. Mail checks to L.Ryder, 4 Merrill Road, Westbrook, ME 04092.
