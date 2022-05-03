LEWISTON

Trauma doctor sworn in as Navy commander



Richard King, MD, FACS, was sworn in as a U.S. Navy commander in a ceremony at Central Maine Medical Center on April 26. Dr. King practices trauma and acute surgery for Central Maine Healthcare. He is the trauma medical director for the health system, seeing patients at Central Maine Surgical Associates and Rumford Surgical Associates. King’s father was a Navy doctor, and King wanted to follow in his footsteps. Dr. King went into the Army, serving as a medical officer in Europe during the 1990s, then at Allied Forces Central Europe and NATO headquarters before leaving the military.

Still wanting to serve in the Navy, King applied for and received a direct commission to become a commander in the Navy. He will be drilling at the Naval Reserve Center in Bangor. His unit is affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I could not be prouder of Dr. King’s commitment to Central Maine Healthcare, his patients, community and to his country,” said Steve Littleson, DBA FACHE, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare. “The military has been an enormous help to Central Maine Healthcare throughout the pandemic by helping us run our high-volume vaccination site and opening a swing bed unit during the recent COVID surge. It is great to see one of our own doctors joining their ranks.”

