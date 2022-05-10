Jonathon Wayne Rivard 1974 – 2022 LEWISTON – Jonathon Wayne Rivard, 47, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on May 1, 2022. He resided in Lewiston but lived in Bath for some time also. He worked as a traveling welder in his younger years and finally settled at IRC where he worked for 16 years. He was a member at most of the membership clubs in Lewiston where he loved playing pool. Jon was a car enthusiast. He spent the better part of his life building his baby the 1971 Plymouth Duster A.K.A. Mopar!! He was a very private person but if he loved you he did it with his whole heart and soul. Jon is survived by his father Dorian Rocky Rivard and wife Dawn, mother Norma Jean Barabe and husband Scott; his dog Max; his siblings Larry, Joe, Missy and fiancé Robert, Raymond, Leslie, David, and Belinda; a daughter Jaimi; and his four grandchildren Trevor, T-Jai, Jonathon, and Grace. He also leaves behind his three chosen brothers, Aaron, Marco, and Gregg. Also many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Kimberly Cole. and his special ,om Laura Sanborn. Services will be open to all who knew and loved him, Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion in Lisbon. He will be laid to rest at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Auburn next to his wife Kimberly. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

