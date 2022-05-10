STANDISH – William “Bill” Edwards, 86, passed away on May 6, 2022 at a Casco healthcare facility. He was born in Portland on April 11, 1936, the son of Annie Fantasia.

He was raised in Portland and attended Portland schools. He retired from S.D. Warren after 39 years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Rita, of 38 years. He leaves behind his children, Bonnie Compton and her partner, Mike Hebgen, Marilyn Edwards, Noreen Edwards and her husband, Danny Fogg, Stephanie Robichaud and her husband, Paul, Donna Vaughn, and Robert Durant and his partner, Heidi Stiles; as well as 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Casco Inn and Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Arlington Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences and to participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to:

Casco Inn

434 Roosevelt Trail

Casco, ME 04015 or:

Beacon Hospice

245 Center St. Suite 10A

Auburn, ME 04210

﻿

Guest Book