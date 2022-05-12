240 Strings, which provides free classical music lessons to students unable to afford them, will hold performances in May and June.

Friday, May 20: A concert by students and faculty at First Parish Church at Congress and Temple Streets in Portland. Includes the dedication of a beautiful 19th-century Steinway piano, generously donated by the family of Elizabeth Jones. Students perform at 6:30 p.m., and the Portland Piano Trio (resident faculty of 240 Strings) will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3: A student showcase with Portland Bach Experience and Classical Uprising, in an outdoor festival setting on Anderson Street in Portland, at 5:30. Come enjoy a variety of professional and student performances.

“It feels so good to be back,” says pianist and co-Artistic Director Annie Antonacos. “Our students have been waiting for two years to show their stuff to the public! It’s so important for us as performers, listeners, and humans just to gather again and let good music and company feed our souls.”

The organization is grateful to have had so many wonderful instrument donations over the years — including three grand pianos — and this latest addition feels very special, as it was in the same family for generations, Antonacos said.

All events are free, to highlight the 240 Strings mission of making music accessible to all. 240 Strings was founded in 2016 by the Portland Piano Trio, which has been recognized as “among the city’s must-hear groups” by critic Allan Kozinn. Musicians Tracey Jasas-Hardel (violin), Wayne Smith (cello), and Anastasia Antonacos (piano) have performed extensively in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. They are committed to bringing “energy, understanding, technique, insight, great beauty, humor” to the music they play. The trio was chosen for week-long residencies in 2017 and 2018 at the prestigious Avaloch Farm Institute in New Hampshire

