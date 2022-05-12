KENNEBUNKPORT – Residents see the equipment in the winter, plowing snow. Residents see the street sweeper in the spring, dealing with accumulations of sand.

On May 21, people in Kennebunkport will be able to get a closer look at the equipment and more, when Kennebunkport Public Works Department hosts its first open house.

They will highlight the equipment, talent, and services of the town’s largest departments between 9 a.m. and noon, next to the recreation complex at 25 Recreation Way, organizers say.

The event will feature public works vehicles, firetrucks, wastewater plant tours, children’s activities, and a sustainability focus – the theme is “ready and resilient,” as public works departments are called on, more than ever, to respond to unexpected challenges created by climate change.

“Our public works team are the unsung superheroes of public service,” said Town Manager Laurie Smith. “No matter which department needs assistance or the emergency in town, public works is always ready to lend a hand and solve the problem.”

Folks will be able to view up close some of equipment, like the street sweeper, wastewater jetter, loader, backhoe and sidewalk tractor.

Beyond trucks and construction, the Solid Waste and Recycling Committee and the Kennebunkport Planning Department will host activities focused on sustainability. Visitors can learn about the town’s recycling rate and the importance of eliminating contamination from the recycling stream. A raffle will feature a recycling bin or compost bin as prizes.

Maine Clean Communities will give brief talks at the top of each hour on best tips for selecting an electric vehicle, as well as offering free test drives of its Kia Nero.

Family friendly activities include children’s crafts, face painting, youth gift boxes, and a bouncy house provided by Kennebunkport Recreation.

Chris Simeoni, Kennebunkport Public Works director, invited residents to come out and enjoy.

“I am proud to show our citizens how committed we are to our community and how we set the bar higher on public service, getting 110 percent out of every work day,” he said.

