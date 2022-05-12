BIDDEFORD — The city of Biddeford has set aside close to $745,000 of the $9.76 million it received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is looking for pre-applications from organizations that aim to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aid and investments will be targeted toward organizations with the greatest needs and aligned with the priorities of people most impacted by the pandemic and resulting economic crises, said Community Development Coordinator Abigail Smallwood.

“We want to make sure we help as many people as possible,” said Smallwood, and especially those who have been most impacted by the pandemic.

This is the first phase of the process; applicants that move to the next round will fill out a more detailed application. The Pre-Application deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, June 6.

“The pandemic has disrupted the lives, financial security, and quality of life of many in our community, and it is hoped that these funds can be utilized to stabilize organizations and entities upon which many of our residents depend for security and core needs of day-to-day living,” said Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant.

The pre-application form and full details about the process are available at https://www.biddefordmaine.org/ARPAfunds. Contact Smallwood with questions by emailing [email protected] or calling the Planning and Development Department at 284-9115.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: