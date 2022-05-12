The following Saco students were named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston: Elise Nason, Emerson Allie, and Amanda Grant.

Seven students selected were selected as Maine Community College System’s 2022 Students of the Year. The students were selected for their academic success and campus and community involvement.Two students from York County were among those selected: Suzanne Hanvey, of Saco, Southern Maine Community College; and Tyler Sar, of Sanford, York County Community College. The students were selected by faculty and staff at their college for their academic success and their campus and community involvement. In addition to being named Student of the Year, each student received a John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000.

Fourteen Maine community college students have been named to the 2022 All-Maine Academic Team in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service. The two students from York County receiving the award and a $500 scholarship from the MCCS Board of Trustees, are: Dominique Hopkins, Biddeford, Southern Maine Community College; and Heidi West, Eliot, York County Community College in Wells.

