BEHS presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Bonny Eagle High School will stage its spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13, and at a noon matinee Saturday, May 14. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, children and seniors age 65 and up.

Buxton 250th

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton has a big day on tap for Aug. 6, when Buxton celebrates its 250th birthday.

Events hosted by the society at Tory Hill include a road race, a classic car show, fireworks and the Mallett Brothers Band in concert at the historic Brewster Mansion. Tickets for the concert are available at eventbrite.com.

The society is a charitable organization that author Kate Douglas Wiggin founded in 1897.

The municipality also sponsors a packed schedule of birthday events on Aug. 5 and 6 that includes music and a parade.

Tory Hill Meetinghouse holds a lawn sale to celebrate.

Buxton was first known as Narragansett No. 7. It was incorporated as a town July 14, 1772.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on May 16, 1962, that Mrs. Emery Stevens, ticket chairperson, reported the Ladies League of the North Congregational Church in Groveville netted $122 from a spaghetti supper. Mrs. Allan Hague was the general chair.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: