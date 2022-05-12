GORHAM – Christopher M. Nappi, 48, of Gorham, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2022. Christopher was born on Jan. 8, 1974, to Shirley Harris and John Nappi in Portland. Christopher attended Portland Schools. He is survived by his son, Anthony Nappi and wife, Megan and their two daughters, Adeline and Adora; his daughter, Mercedes Sacco and fiancé Anthony Davidson and their son, Miles; his son, Jesiah Bickford and daughter, Lucy Nappi, along with their mom, Alana Bickford and bonus child Josiah Allen. He loved his dogs Jetta, Delilah, and Dubbs like his children. He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Nappi, Sr.; and many friends along the way. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, from 10-12 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A celebration of life will be held at Iron Tails Saloon, 559 Route 109, in Acton, following the service. To view Christopher’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

