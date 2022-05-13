SANFORD – Raymond Charpentier, 91, of June Street, Sanford, died peacefully in his home Sunday morning May 8, 2022 under the loving care of his daughter, Paula Allaire.

Ray was the son of Denis and Eva (Berard) Charpentier. He was born in Sanford on June 20, 1930. He attended Sanford schools and served in the military. He was respected by everyone as a master in the plumbing trade. He had many other talents as well. His trade skills brought him to such work areas as the USS Kitty Hawk air craft carrier in San Diego, Calif. He traveled several times to Scotland and worked on offshore oil rigs in the generator room.

His greatest joys were working, skating and eating good food. In his work he treated everyone equally and some charitably no matter what their position in life was. He always said how blessed he was to have so many friends and a good support system. Folks were always there for him. To some he may have been small in stature but when he walked into a room his presence filled it. He had a passion for serving in his trade and a passion for sports. In his youth, he excelled in baseball with the Sanford All Stars and carried that enthusiasm through the years cheering in the stands at the Babe Ruth Stadium in Sanford. Also, in his early years, he was known around town as a champion boxer.

Back in the day people used to bring guys in from out of town and no one could beat him. He never lost a match due to his agility and speed. He was an avid golfer, shot par at the age of 80 and played regularly at the Sanford Country Club where he once hit a 142 yard hole-in-one. Even more impressive was the time he and his golf partner won first place in a golf tournament at the Cocheco Golf Club in Dover N.H. His true love, however was figure skating. In the winter he skated with the pros at ice skating exhibitions. He loved to share the story and video of the time he and his skating partner were the guest pair skaters in an ice show in Portland with Nancy Kerrigan as the guest soloist.

Ray was the ultimate showoff but it was never considered boastful because of the joy he knew it brought to others. In the summer he could be seen in Sanford parking lots with his boom box, juggling while on roller blades and displaying his signature pose; spread eagle with heels together and toes extended to the sides.

Ray loved watching sports with his friends, especially the Celtics with his dear friend, Randy Chapman. Through the years Randy brought him to Boston to attend the games. Ray’s love of the Celtics rubbed off on his daughter. They spent many hours discussing the players and highlights of the games.

Ray loved good food and could often be seen at Lords Clam Box in Sanford. He knew he would always leave there having had a good meal. If you happened to be with Ray around mealtime, more than likely he treated. But it came with a catch- you had to have the other “half” of what he was eating. (He never caught on that the other person might have left the table still hungry.)

His true legacy is the impact he had on others. He took great pride and joy in sharing, teaching and helping his family and friends learn the skills he mastered and loved. His artistry in the plumbing trade lives on in the homes he worked in and the plumbers he trained along the way. Likewise, his influence teaching young skaters on Number One Pond and local arenas and pavilions in the area will always be remembered. He will most certainly be remembered by his favorite sayings: “think about it!”, “Do it right the first time!”, “You can’t make this stuff up!”, “I want to be the best at everything I do!” In this regard, he went to extremes to make his own life and other lives better.

Ray always stated he had a wonderful life, had done everything that he had wanted to do, and would not have changed his life with anyone. He lived his life according to his father’s words: “Don’t do anything during the daylight hours that will keep you up at night.” He followed up on that, making sure at the end of his daily adventures he had made someone’s load a little lighter. He was like the biblical, wise-hearted craftsman Bezaleel, just about everything he touched was sheer artistry. He didn’t have an enemy in the world, “EVERYONE LOVED RAYMOND!”

Surviving are his daughter, Paula Allaire and her husband Jim Allaire of Alfred; and his sister, Pauline Michaud of Springvale.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rhea (Rouillard) Charpentier; and his sister, Gabrielle McCarn.

A graveside service with military honors will be at St. Ignatius Cemetery on Monday, June 20 at 10 a.m. in the morning.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Donations in Ray’s memory can be made to the Sanford Salvation Army.

