PORTLAND – Pauline B. Connor passed away comfortably on May 10, 2022 after contracting Covid-19. She was born on Sept. 23, 1952 in Portland, a daughter to Theodore F. and Dorothy Louise (Marston) Connor.

After graduation from Windham High School she went to work for the Emery Waterhouse Co. She loved taking bus trips around New England and down the Eastern Seaboard. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and collecting stuffed animals and beanie babies; and when she had too many she gave them away to children. She was known for being cheerful and friendly, and really loved talking and being with others, especially family.

Pauline is survived by two sisters, Phoebe D. Connor, and Mrs. Timothy (Patricia) Griffin of Auburn; sister-in-law, Dianne Connor of New Gloucester; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her younger brother, Theodore Connor, Jr., and younger sister, Priscilla Connor.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Sunday, May 22 at Arlington Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences and to participate in Pauline’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

