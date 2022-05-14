SACO – Mariah Elise Rae Bailey, 15, of Saco, passed away on Monday May 9, 2022.

She was born on Feb. 17, 2007 in Bangor and moved with her family to Saco in 2012.

Mariah was a free spirit, full of ideas and creativity. She was independent, bright, loving, and so beautiful inside and out, with a heart full of empathy and compassion. She had a great sense of humor and liked corny jokes, although she was too cool to laugh at them. She had an amazing strength which helped to get her through the tough times.

Mariah loved nature and the outdoors, and especially enjoyed working on the farm at school. Chickens were her favorite and she had plans to build a coop and raise her own. She loved all animals, most of all her best friend and soulmate, Dewey, whom she has missed tremendously. Mariah was wonderful with young children and loved her nieces and nephews.

Mariah played soccer and was a talented baton twirler with the Saco Jets. Born under the sign of Aquarius, she also loved the water and spent hours swimming whenever she could. She was on the YMCA Manta Rays team for several years. She enjoyed listening to music, texting with friends and being with family.

Mariah will be missed so much by her parents Charles and Kathy Bailey of Saco; her siblings and their families, Christopher Bailey and partner Maureen Bernstein, Matthew Bailey and wife Arianna, and Kyla Aucoin and husband Adam. She also loved her favorite uncles Keagan Rae, Erik Rae and wife Jamie Rae, along with her cousin Teddy; her nieces and nephews Gabriel, Harper, Skye, Eloise, and Oscar held a special place in her heart. Mariah will be missed by her special family, Kathleen Rae Lawson, Hannah Rae, and Keith Courtemarche.

It’s hard to put into words how much Mariah meant to all of us. Mariah was a gift to this world and we are thankful for the time we had with her. We love you so much Mariah, and will continue to love you more each day.

Friends and family are invited to share in her goodbye.

Visiting hours are to be held from 10-12 p.m. at the Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco on Saturday, May 21. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section.

Donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) at https://donate.nami.org/give.

Guest Book