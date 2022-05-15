“Just want to put my many reading senses into your column with recommendations for this delightful, funny, original author, who creates story lines and characters not to be beaten! Elin Hilderbrand. Her many Nantucket subjects are based on actual people living on that enchanted island and are featured time and time again. She is the best new author to come along in sometime but her bestseller, ‘Golden Girl,’ does not come close to all of her many other entertaining books.” — ELIZABETH BODNER CUMISKEY, Kennebunk
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
