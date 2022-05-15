WELLS – George Robert Carlino, 66, of Wells, formerly of Massachusetts, passed away suddenly at his residence, April 23, 2022.

He was born April 14, 1956 in Melrose, Mass., the son of George and Constance Maccarone Carlino, and grew up in the Medford, Mass. area.

George was the owner of Ohio Citrus, a fruit and vegetable wholesaler based in Massachusetts.

He was a man who loved to laugh and will be greatly missed by his wide circle of friends.

Survivors include his former wife, Mary Carlino; and a son, David Burns of Lynn, Mass.; a large extended family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Franciscan Monastery, 28 Beach Ave., Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit George‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Guest Book