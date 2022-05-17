MID COAST HOSPITAL

Evie Rose Christensen, born May 7, 2022 to Pamela Dawn Christensen (Pinkham) and Dustin Daniels Christensen of Durham. Grandparents are Tom and Yvonne Pinkham of Richmond, Melissa King of Winthrop, and Larry Christensen of Billings, Mont. Evie has two siblings, Norah and Claire Christensen.

