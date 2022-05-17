Chrystal P. Gustafson 1930 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Chrystal P. Gustafson, 92, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1930, to Linwood and Alice Kaler of Brunswick A life-long homemaker and resident of Maine, she was recognized in October 2021 as a 75-year member of Topsham Grange #37. Throughout the years she was an active participant in her local candlepin bowling league, and an avid traveler, visiting numerous destinations with Maine Line Bus Tours. She also enjoyed celebrating her wedding anniversary with yearly visits to St. Stephen, New Brunswick, with her husband Paul. Above all, Chrystal lived her life with a devout love for family, and an unwavering commitment to those around her. She was predeceased by son Gary P., husband Paul W. and sister Sandra. She is survived by sons, Paul, Robert, Steve, and Scott; her sisters Connie Kaler Crouse and Sylvia Munsey; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Riverside cemetery in Brunswick on Thursday May 19 at 12 noon. Arrangements are with Funeral Alternatives 46 Bath Road Brunswick Maine 04011 and flowers are accepted. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

