Grant Alden Connor 1943 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Grant Alden “the Critter Catcher” Connors, local school teacher and Nuisance Wildlife Specialist, died May 11, 2022. He was a life-long learner and impassioned teacher, a dedicated family man and a gracious and generous host. He quickly made friends of strangers and students of children anywhere and anytime. His home was always available to anyone in need of shelter or laughter and visitors were instantly made to feel like family. The Connors Crew invites all friends, family, coworkers and students of Grant Connors to a Celebration of Life Ceremony in “The Forum” at the New Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He is mourned by his wife Janet and his children, his grandchildren, by his siblings, by his peers, his students and his community. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book