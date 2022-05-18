LEWISTON – Ruth Roberts Slovenski, 96, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully with her family at her side in her Lewiston home on Dec. 23, 2021. Ruth was born on June 9, 1925 in North Fayette, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Florence Roberts. Her father was a Presbyterian minister, and her mother taught school, teaching Amish children in Lancaster County, Pa. Ruth was the Valedictorian of her high school class in New York. After high school she enrolled during World War II in the Cadet Nursing Corps at Syracuse University.In 1946, the Nursing School held a dance party for the Syracuse football team. At the dance, Ruth was introduced to Walter Slovenski, one of the team’s starting halfbacks. Their relationship advanced to a new level when they got married in October of 1950.Ruth and Walter moved to Lewiston in the summer of 1952 when Walter began work as the track coach and assistant football coach at Bates College. Ruth and Walter raised six children in Lewiston: Steven, Susan, Peter, Paul. Sally and Patti, who all went to city schools and graduated from Lewiston High. Ruth was a full-time mother, and a part-time Nurse, who also managed to be involved in many civic activities with her children, including Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and the YMCA and YWCA.Ruth worked as a summer camp nurse for 55 years beginning in the 1960’s at the State YMCA Camp in Winthrop. She worked for many years at Camp Arcadia in Casco where her daughters were campers and later counselors, at Camp Agawam in Raymond, where her sons were campers and later counselors, at Agassiz Village Camp in Poland, at the Bowdoin Day Camp in Brunswick, and Slovenski Camps in Raymond, where the camp infirmary is named after her. After her children went to college and left home, Ruth held nursing positions at Bates College, and Hillcrest Poultry Plant before she started working as a school nurse for the Lewiston Public School system. As a strong advocate for children who came to school without proper health care, she made many home visits with her school colleague, Jane Collins, to speak with the parents of students who could use advice and encouragement about family health.Ruth’s companion and husband for nearly half a century, Walter, died in 1999. Ruth is survived by her six children; and 16 grandchildren. The family will have a private graveside ceremony in Casco where she will be buried on the shores of Pleasant Lake with her beloved husband, Walter.In lieu of flowers,the family requests that donations be made to the:American Cancer Society or: American StrokeAssociation and/or the:Slovenski Foundationin both Ruth andWalter’s names﻿

