Lois Roberta (Burrell) Rello 1927 – 2021 STONEHAM, Mass. – Lois Roberta (Burrell) Rello, a longtime resident of Stoneham, Mass., passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021. She was 94 years old. Lois was the loving wife of the late Richard S. Rello, whom he lovingly referred to as ‘Berta’. She was the daughter of the late Jeannette Dunlap Burrell and Wilfred Burrell. She was also preceded in death by her brother Ronald D. Burrell of Bowdoinham, Maine. Lois was born in Boston and raised in Bowdoinham where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood on the Dunlap Family Farm along the Abagadasset River. She was a graduate of Bowdoinham Schools and furthered her education in nursing with the Nurse Cadet Corp for WWII at Mount Auburn Hospital. After her graduation, she continued her career at Malden Hospital and New England Memorial Hospital where she was Head Nurse of the Pediatric Unit. Lois’s lifelong hobbies included a great love of reading and learning. Her life revolved around her family, raising her six children, and later enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lois was the loving mother of Matthew R. Rello and his wife Katrina of Rockland, Mary R. Boutilier of Pflugerville, Texas and her late husband David, Jeannette L. Smart and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Mass., Anne M. Rello of Woburn, Mass., Richard S. Rello Jr. and his wife Patty of Wakefield, Mass., Elizabeth J. Rello of Melrose, Mass.; loving grandmother of Crystal Bloom, Robert Smart Jr., Stephen Smart, Janelle Rello, Kaila Rello, Justin Rello, Aaron Rello, Lindsay Martinez, Rachel Weaver, Kelsey Howard, Charlotte Hyland, Kenneth Hyland, Whitney Hyland, and the late Patrick Hyland; adoring great-grandmother of Julia, Toby, Laura, Brannon, Quinn, Aiden, Audra, Lucas, Finley, Riley, Clara, and Benjamin. Lois is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law Anthony Rello and his wife Norma. Interment will take place at Ridge Cemetery, Bowdoinham on Saturday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For guestbook/directions http://www.mcdonaldfs.com.

Guest Book