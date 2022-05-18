OLD ORCHARD BEACH – It is with a broken heart that we announce the sudden passing of Paul R. Landry on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Paul was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and loving partner. Paul was born on Dec. 2, 1959, to Roland and Marguerite Landry. Except for the past five years of living in Scarborough, Paul had been a lifelong resident of Lewiston. He was a successful businessman who believed in true customer service and providing for others. He was the owner of Landry’s Shop n’ Save Supermarket and Landry’s Cascade Plaza, located in Old Orchard Beach. Paul was a devoted and selfless man. During the harshest times, Paul was fully involved and committed to assist those in need throughout his community. Paul elevated those around him and always wanted to give others the opportunity for success.Prior to this, Paul was the owner of Landry’s Quick Stop in Greene, Maine. There, his talents and personality helped make the community prosperous. He was also a partner in various business ventures that helped make the community and his partners successful. He was a dedicated friend to many since childhood and was truly loved by them all. Paul graduated from St. Dominic’s High School as well as the University of Maine at Orono, where he majored in Chemical Engineering and Business. In high school, he played hockey, soccer, and baseball. He earned a college scholarship for soccer. Paul went on to continue his love of sports by coaching hockey along with any other sports his children had interest in. He lived life to the fullest. His camp was a very special gathering place for his family and a bountiful amount of true loyal friends. He never refused performing karaoke and bellowing songs to his fans. He loved seeing us laughing and having a great time. He was the life of a party and those memories will remain with us forever. But mostly, Paul was a family man. His children, grandchildren and siblings were his life. He loved visits with his children and grandchildren at the camp. Paul was so proud of them and wanted to make sure they were taken care of. Paul is survived by his children Danielle Chapman, Brianne Landry and her partner Chris Spear, his son Jake Landry and his partner Dhayanne Gellis, his grandchildren Alexander, Abigail, and Evelyn Chapman, Teagan and Ayverrie Spear, two sisters, Susanne Landry Hamann and her husband Pierre, and Denise Landry Theriault and her husband Jim, as well as a sister-in-law Louise Landry Mease, his loving partner Julie Bayley and the mother of his beautiful children Brenda Landry and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Paul was predeceased by his parents, his infant son Zachary Paul, and his brother Maine State Police Det. Gil Landry. On line condolences can be shared at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comA wake will be held at Fortin’s Funeral Home in Auburn, on Sunday May 22, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday May 23, at the Basilica St. Peter and Paul (Upper Church) in Lewiston.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

