SCARBOROUGH – Theodore “Ted” Truman, 92, of Piper Shores, Scarborough, died peacefully during the night of May 12, 2022, with his wife of 52 years, Norma, by his side. Born in Biddeford, Ted was the son of the late Peter and Marika (Yfantides) Throumoulos. He attended Biddeford Public Schools and graduated from Biddeford High (president of his senior class), class of 1948, where he excelled in sports under Warner Keaney. He graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 1951 with a BS degree and in 2003 he was inducted into their Wall of Honor. Ted spent several years at sea as an engineering officer on cargo and passenger ships sailing around the world ten times. He also had a two-year tour of duty in the U.S. Navy on the USS Wacamaw. Ted was a partner in business with his brothers, Plato and James in Throumoulos Markets, Truman Wholesale Foods, Federal Realty, York County Rendering Co., Lighthouse Motor Inn and the Cascade Inn and Restaurant, which he and his wife managed. He was also a partner in the Hitching Post Restaurant in Saco. He retired in 1985.Ted was elected to, and then served in, the 103rd Maine Legislature. He was also on the Board of Directors of the Maine Maritime Academy for ten years, the Board of Directors of St. Andre Hospital, the Board of Directors of the Pepperell Trust Bank for 25 years, and a member of the Board of Governors at the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club for three years. Ted was a past member of the Abenaki Club in Biddeford Pool and the Boca Raton Resort and Club.A past member of the Biddeford Saco Elks, the Masonic Blue Lodge of Biddeford, the Scottish and York Rites of Saco and the Kora Shrine Club of Lewiston, as well as a member of the Saco Ahepa Lodge. Ted valued helping others. He believed in giving back to the community. Ted and Norma contributed to the building programs at the YMCA, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Brendan’s Catholic Church, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, St. Demetrios Cemetery Chapel, St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church of Boca Raton, as well as many local organizations.He and his wife, Norma, were active in tennis, golf and croquet tournaments and competed in some of the finest facilities around the country. One of many highlights of their life together was when they were two of only 200 people in the world that chased Haley’s Comet from Miami, Florida, to South America on a British Airlines’ Concorde, literally traveling to the edge of space in 1986.Surviving are his wife, Norma (Smaha) Truman; his sister, Alice Danas of Lowell, Massachusetts; and several extended family members.A visiting hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, May 24. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., and burial will take place in St. Demetrios Cemetery immediately following.To view Ted’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

