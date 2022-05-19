Let’s prevent ‘Ground Hog Day’

To the editor,

Save Saco Neighborhoods (SSN) recently posted a Letter of Intent from the “new” owner of the Kimball Trust property and Maine Department of Transportation – MEDOT, on SSN’s Facebook page.

This developer has enjoyed much success developing land around the former Brunswick Air Station. The individual’s record of responsible development has been proven. Yet, all of the information is based on a letter of INTENT and are not project documents filed with the City of Saco Planning Department. Just an idea for the state MEDOT for the Kimball property to review.

I asked City Administrator Kaenrath if any processes had been started by the owner/developer for this parcel of land at the city level? His response, “To my knowledge the City has not received anything formal yet from the developer to begin the process.”

If the developer moves forward, there are numerous steps, processes, meetings, etc., with various department heads, committees, and boards necessary to start work. In addition, many permit applications filed will provide detailed information of the developer meeting the efforts of Federal, State, and local ordinances and laws.

Waiting for these details prevents a “sky is falling” dialogue which may be unnecessary and likely creates an adversarial relationship with people willing to invest their dollars in our city. There will be plenty of opportunity for residents to share their concerns prior to each vote in the process. The final vote will be in the hands of the City Council.

Please when presenting your concerns address each of these various individuals with respect, dignity, and decorum they deserve. You can also write letters about the project. Remember, focus your concerns on factual information for individuals to review; not here-say or speculation.

The recent name calling, false accusations, and hateful speech of certain individuals only detracts from our city processes and the city as well. Your efforts to bring about suitable change should be an interest of concern to the project not the staff, members of boards and committees nor council members.

Take the high road, it leads to better views.

Barbara Colman

Saco

Vote Catarina for HD 126

To the editor,

I would like to express my support for Jean Marie Catarina for House District 126. We worked together as fellow Town Councilors for a number of years and several things stood out from that experience. Here are a few.

Jean Marie always starts her analysis of a problem with what is best for the community and its citizens. For example, her leadership in advancing the senior property tax credit was instrumental in its passage. As well, I have rarely ever seen a harder working official than she.

Jean Marie is a listener, a collaborator, and a problem solver. She will work with you to reach solutions that take account of more than one point of view. The recent community survey she championed is just another example of these skills.

And last, she is an empathetic person who cares about people. Having driven with her around West Scarborough I have always been amazed at how many of her constituents she personally knows and about whom she expresses a kind word.

Jean Marie will do us all proud in Augusta.

Bill Donova

Scarborough