BIDDEFORD — Leopold E. Gregoire, (87), of Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine.

Leopold (Sonti) Gregoire was born in Biddeford to Alphonse and Gracia (Bety) Gregoire on June 5, 1934. He was the youngest of 11 siblings. He attended Biddeford Schools in Biddeford, Maine. He worked as a Journeyman for several years before going to work for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Brazer. He was a Veteran in the Army where he served for four years and was based in Germany during his time served. He was a man of faith and active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed entertaining and cooking for his family and friends, playing cards and Bingo with his sisters and friends, playing the lottery, watching the Red Sox or Patriots games and spending time spoiling his cat. He was a generous man especially with his time and talents. If it wasn’t gifting his friends and family with his home baked pies during the holidays, it was driving them around anywhere, whether it was taking them to the beach or shopping or to a doctor’s appointment. It didn’t matter, he was there for them. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will always be remembered for his generous and free spirit. A Life Well Lived and Enjoyed.

Leopold (Sonti) Gregoire is preceded in death by: his parents, Alphonse and Gracia (Bety) Gregoire; five brothers, Wilfred (Popeye) Gregoire, Joseph (Joe) Gregoire, Willie Gregoire, Arthur Gregoire and Alphee (Baldee) Gregoire; and four sisters, Rose-Aimee Souliere, Jeannette Couture, Doris Gillis and Laurianne Gregoire, all of Biddeford.

Leopold (Sonti) Gregoire is survived by two sisters, Therese Labreque (Biddeford) and Fernande Laverriere (Biddeford), and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family of Leopold (Sonti) Gregoire wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Cohen for the years of wonderful care and friendship he gave him. Also, thank you to the gentle and warm, caring staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice during his quiet departure from us. Many thanks to his family and friends that have always supported him, especially during his battle with cancer.

Memorials may be given to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 390 U.S. Route a, Scarborough, ME, 04074-9928.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: