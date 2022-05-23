BIDDEFORD — Christine M. Benoit, 66, a longtime resident of Biddeford, died Saturday, March 26, after a lengthy struggle with cancer.

She was the daughter of Paul E. and Gertrude M. Benoit. She graduated in 1973 from Biddeford High School where she excelled academically and was a member of the cheerleading squad.

Christine continued her education at Tufts University where she participated in an International Living program that provided an opportunity to experience travel to Europe. After graduating, she taught at Kennedy School in Biddeford. A decade later, Christine furthered her education by attending Simmons College, where she earned a master’s degree in Library Science. She subsequently worked as a librarian at Biddeford’s MacArthur Library. She followed that with a stint as office manager for the University of New England’s Social Work program, then housed on the Biddeford campus.

Christine doted on her pet cats, had an insatiable sweet tooth, and loved all music. She especially enjoyed live performances which she often attended with her sister. She had fond memories of trips to San Francisco and Las Vegas with both her mother and sister. She was an avid reader who enjoyed reading and collecting books and magazines. Other interests included watching tennis, a passion enhanced by several opportunities to attend the U.S. Open in New York. She also followed the New England Patriots and Tom Brady in particular, even after he left New England for Tampa Bay. Her final days were brightened on hearing that Brady was ending his brief retirement from football.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by: her sister, E. Paula McNabb and Paula’s husband Dennis, of Great Neck, New York and Biddeford Pool; a nephew, Michael McNabb and partner Evan Allen of New York City; and a niece, Katie McNabb and her wife Becky Landau of Brooklyn, New York.

A graveside service will be held later this spring at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel (www.hopememorial.com).

