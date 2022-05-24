SATURDAY

Inside/outside/take-out baked bean supper, includes two types of baked beans, American chop suey, hot dogs, rolls, coleslaw, and a slice of homemade pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. Cost is $10 adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger. Exact change is required. Veterans will eat free in honor of Memorial Day. There will be limited seating outdoors, weather permitting. COVID protocols to be observed. Contact Carol at 710-7060.

Dine in baked bean supper, featuring baked pea beans, 2 red hot dogs, biscuit, limited casseroles and salads, and an assortment of desserts and beverages. 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Gray Parish House, at 5 Brown St., Gray. Cost is $10. Seating is limited and available by advance reservations only by calling Carol at 650-9093. Leave your name, phone number, and how many in your party. Pay at the door. Reservation deadline is by 2 p.m. Wednesday. The venue is handicapped accessible.

