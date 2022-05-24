KENNEBUNK

Community art show runs for a month

River Tree Arts will host an opening reception for its “Highlight Community Art Show” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 35 Western Ave., Lower Village. Light refreshments will be provided.

The show – which runs through June 17 – will put the spotlight on visual artists throughout the community. Pieces in the show will be available for purchase both in-person and online with all proceeds going directly to the artists.

Go to rivertreegallery.org for more details.

Museum host final lecture in history series

The Brick Store Museum will host the final lecture of its “Expanded Perspectives of History,” springtime series at 2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Town Historian Kathy Ostrander Roberts will speak on Kennebunk history surrounding the Freed Enslaved People’s community once located in the town, and the research she’s done on Kennebunk’s Poor Farm for 20 years.

Registration is free and spots can be reserved at brickstoremuseum.org or call 985-4802. Lectures will be recorded and made available to registrants and museum members after the live presentation.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Historical society serves up tea and history

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will present the Tea & Tales event “Who was Lydia ‘Lily’ Nott Perkins?” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Town House School, 135 North St.

Diane Lent will head this tea party and look into the past at Lily’s life in Kennebunkport.

Tickets are $38.77 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/tea-tales-who-was-lydia-lily-nott-perkins-tickets-327330122207.

WISCASSET

‘Time Shift’ art exhibit ending soon

The Maine Art Gallery is offering a final view of its present art exhibit “Time Shift,” featuring works created by members of the Spindleworks Art Studio and on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday only at 15 Warren St.

The show includes the works of more than 40 Midcoast area artists who work collaboratively on a wide variety of creative pursuits including painting, pottery, weaving, music and memoir writing.

The 2022 Time Shift exhibit is sponsored by the Maine Arts Commission, Les Fossel Restoration, and Sherri Dunbar of Tim Dunham Realty.

For more details, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

DAMARISCOTTA

Veterans’ art show to open Memorial Day weekend

The Peace Gallery, a veteran-focused arts collaborative, will open its inaugural Veterans’ Art Show at noon on Friday, featuring retrospectives of two World War II veteran artists, Cabot Lyford and William Saltzman, as well as Vietnam veteran Ed Strausberg’s WWII dioramas and a juried show featuring contemporary Maine veteran artists and crafters.

“Memorial Day honors the sacrifice of those who fought for our country,” said Peace Gallery founder and president Bernie DeLisle. “We think it is fitting to focus our first exhibit on the veteran artists of the WWII generation, those who helped tell their story through art.

The juried fine art and craft show will feature works by local artist Jacques Vesery, showcasing his sculpture, wearable art, and paintings. Oil paintings and graphite works by Kelsey Towle and other veteran crafters, in a variety of mediums, also will be displayed.

The show will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from Memorial Day through September; 25 percent of all sales will support veteran programs.

FRYEBURG

Lott Quartet, Fryeburg students to perform

The Lott Quartet will give two performances of the music of Beethoven, Dvorak, and Wynton Marsalis – the first at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Denmark Arts Center at 50 W Main St., Denmark, and the second at 7 p.m. May 31 at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St., Fryeburg.

The May 31 concert will feature a special guest performance by the Valley Strings – an ensemble composed of Fryeburg Academy students and community members.

Tickets to the May 29 performance are $15 general admission and available online at denmarkarts.org/events. Tickets to the May 31 performance also are $15 for adults and free for students (reserved seating). Order online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 544-9066. Both performances are funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

LEWISTON

Job fair for those in addiction recovery

The Maine Department of Labor’s CareerCenter and the Recovery, Employment, Support, Training Center will offer a hiring event from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Kennedy Park, 120 Park St.

While the job fair has been organized to connect people who are in addiction recovery, all job seekers are welcome.

A full list of employers expected at the job fair can be viewed at mainecareercenter.com/employment/hiringevents.

The job fair will be held rain or shine.

