The Maine Association of Realtors and its affiliate organizations, like the York County Council, has organized a drop off diaper drive June 6-8 at 50 locations statewide, including four in York County.

The drop off locations in York County include: Coldwell Banker, 120 Main St., Saco; Lakes Region Realty, 55 Emery Mills Road, Shapleigh; Coastal, Lakes & Mountains Realty, 1810 Post Road, Wells; and BHG/Masiello Group, 16 Long Sands Road, York.

The event is designed to help Maine families, organizers say. More than 25 community organizations will receive diaper donations in the days following the collection.

“The drive is open to the public and we encourage everyone to seek out the donation drop-off locations to get involved,” said Claire Berger of the Maine Association of Realtors. “For those in need, we are excited to make donations to so many different organizations state-wide, reaching more Maine families.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: