Support Sicard for county commissioner

To the editor,

County government might not always get into the news, but it plays a surprisingly big role in our lives — it oversees the sheriff’s department, the county jail, the county courts including probate, deeds and records, some of the Covid testing sites, as well as the distribution of recent federal pandemic response funding. It’s therefore vital that we have well qualified people serving as our County Commissioners. With this in mind, I’m proud to be supporting the re-election of Al Sicard in the Democratic primary race for York County Commissioner for District 3.

I’ve known Al Sicard for over 20 years and have had the opportunity to witness him serving our community in several roles over that time. He consistently brings to the task his sincere concern for local families, a cooperative and optimistic workstyle, honesty and integrity, and a dedication to getting the job done right. This has been no less the case with his work as our York County Commissioner where he’s helped guide the county through the challenging time of a deadly pandemic, and has demonstrated thoughtful, fiscally responsible consideration in the management of recent federal funding. Al also always makes himself available to explain the issues before the County Commission, answer questions, and welcome input from others. His judgment is rock solid, and his experience in this role is priceless.

So please join me in voting for Al Sicard in the upcoming Democratic primary and help re-elect him to another term this fall. Experience matters. We couldn’t be better served!

Gregory Dumas

Old Orchard Beach

To the editor,

What qualities do you look for in a public official? You probably want somebody with a strong work ethic. Al Sicard has that. You probably want somebody who is accessible. Al Sicard is that. Obviously, you want a person who studies the issues in order to make informed decisions. Al Sicard is that candidate.

Having been a state legislator for twelve years, these are qualities that I always tried to live by. I’ve known Al Sicard for over 50 years, so I believe I know his character.

As you consider these personality traits, add the fact that Al Sicard is also the incumbent, giving him experience.

In summary, I believe Al Sicard deserves your vote!

Guy R. Nadeau

Portland

Elect Caterina for HD 126

To the editor,

Dear Editor,

We are writing in support of Jean-Marie Caterina for House District #126. Jean-Marie has lived in Scarborough for over 34 years and has admirably represented the citizens of Scarborough in a number of ways. Jean-Marie has served on the Town Council for nine years making significant contributions through her common sense solutions and leadership. She has the political skills to get things done for constituents while rising above the partisan battles that occur. Jean-Marie has been a leading voice on the Council to enact tax breaks for low-income seniors to assist them to stay in their homes. She has been a strong supporter of land conservation, expanded recreational areas and environmental protection. Jean-Marie will protect women’s reproductive health rights and fight for accessible and affordable health care coverage for all Maine citizens.. We trust Jean-Marie to represent our local interests in Augusta. Please join us in voting for Jean-Marie Caterina on June 14th. Heather and Neil Jamieson Scarborough

Even heated discourse should be supported

To the editor,

The letter by B. Colman printed last week, “Let’s Prevent ‘Ground Hog Day,’” requires follow-up comments on numerous fronts.

Saco residents, whether as individual abutters or organized neighborhood groups, don’t need a civics lesson from upon high on how or when to engage with the City regarding large-scale development projects that are poised to have direct and long-term impacts on the places they call home.

Any engagement by residents that is thoughtful, direct, and truthful – and yes, sometimes even politely heated – is the sign of a healthy community. People care about their neighborhoods and they care about the wider community of Saco – that’s why they live here.

Anyone who works to silence voices or rebuke those who step forward with earnest or even grave concerns is working against the democratic process within our City.

It begs the question: What is the end goal of certain “silencers” and why are they threatened by vigorous calls for transparency and the fair and equitable adherence to City ordinances and approved procedures, among other things?

I whole-heartedly reject Ms. Colman’s claim in last week’s letter that recent municipal meetings have included “… name calling, false accusations, and hateful speech…” There is no factual basis to these statements and her words are mere propaganda. (I wish you could have attended the meetings yourself, Ms. Colman.)

Sadly, these accusations are part of our current “local flavor” of political shadowboxing that seeks to keep political control and power in the hands of a few select elected leaders, those who react with anger and ego, an unwelcome combination if there ever was one.

Ms. Colman’s letter unfortunately piggybacks on the heavy-handed and misplaced May 2nd “rant” by the Ward 4 Councilor (during Council Discussion), who also admonished “members of the audience” for “bullying” and “undermining” discourse with “public humiliation” during the April 26 planning board meeting that he attended part of.

Why have we not heard more complaints about this from other Councilors who also attended that April 26th meeting, or even the City

Administrator who was in the audience?

Saco residents and voters would do well to check the facts on any outlandish claims that don’t seem to add up. Attempts by some to publicly “instruct,” silence, or rebuke Saco citizens who speak with factual basis is a slippery slope that we must avoid in

the name of our free and open democratic process.

Inga S. Browne

Saco

