Town welcomes Tasha Pinkham as new manager

New Town Manager Tasha Pinkham started work May 11. Tasked with overseeing finance, facility management and community development, Pinkham, who lives in Buxton with her husband and six children, holds a bachelor’s degree and a graduate certificate in public and nonprofit management. She has worked in municipal government for close to 30 years in Old Orchard, Buxton and Kennebunk.

“My philosophy is that successful leadership is built upon the foundation of compassion and teamwork,” said Pinkham, who looks to act as a liaison between school board directors, council members and the public.

Facilitating growth and working on the town’s social media presence “to share what wonderful things are happening in Standish” are also priorities.

Councilors spoke highly of Pinkham, with Council Chairperson Greg LeClerc describing her as “super personable, hardworking and a wonderful asset to the community. She thinks outside the box.”

Councilor Sarah Gaba said, “Ms. Pinkham brings a community-based focus to her work that is apparent in all her prior accomplishments, which are many.”

When asked why she decided to apply for town manager, Pinkham replied, “Several years ago, I was accepted into the Leadership Maine program offered by the Maine Development Foundation, which fueled my desire to help others. It was a moving, nine-month experience in which you go beyond the day-to-day experiences and expand your capacity to shape Maine’s future.

“I have a lot of energy and passion to serve others on a wide scope.”

Pinkham said she is not only excited to serve the greater good, but she is also thrilled to be working with her newly acquainted staff.

“Many things are working out well and I am here to assist on things that we can improve,” she said. “Staff unity is terrific. I was told that the staff are like a big family, and the actions I’ve seen certainly prove that. People help as needed outside of their ‘assigned duties’ and do it willingly with a smile. My intentions are to roll up my sleeves and help alongside. It’s a place I hope to be at for a long time!”

Saint Joseph’s grads welcome bishop

Bishop Robert Deeley was met with smiles of anticipation and accomplishment by the soon-to-be graduates before him as he celebrated the Baccalaureate Mass May 13 to officially kick off Commencement Weekend at Saint Joseph’s College. Close to 500 students received master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees from the college during the 109th commencement May 14.

The bishop told the class of 2022 that the weekend’s events are appropriately called “commencement.”

“Though you can be very proud of the degree you will receive, you also know that it marks a beginning, not an end,” Deeley said during his homily. “You have pursued an education for a purpose, and that purpose looks forward to life and putting into action what you have learned and, hopefully, doing that with concern for others.”

The bishop implored the students to remember always the lesson that we thrive, not as individuals, but “in relation to one another, in community.”

“You know well, my friends, that we live in a troubled time,” he said. “There is too much confusion, too much anger, too much division in our society. I think it might be suggested that an important cause of our difficulties is the excessive concern with ‘me,’ the individual. To live in a way which reflects the values of the Gospel is a beautiful thing, but it is not something that happens without help.”

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine was founded in 1912, originally based on the grounds of the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse in Portland and moved to the shore of Sebago Lake in Standish in 1956.

Sebago Days celebration

The 43rd annual Sebago Days Celebration is fast approaching! A variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment will be available, such as a parade, a 5K run, fireworks and more.

The Sebago Days 5K on July 16 will be an out-and-back course on Route 11, beginning near the intersection of Route 114, at Sebago Elementary School on 283 Sebago Road. Open to both runners and walkers, admission is $20 per person for early registration. Race-day registration is $25. The 50-yard toddler dash at 7:55 a.m. is free and does not require registration.

