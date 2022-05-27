Locals to celebrate this Memorial Day with a bang

Join veterans from the American Legion Field Allen Post 148 as they celebrate Memorial Day Monday, May 30.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with Windham’s Memorial Day Parade. The route will go from School Road to the Windham High School lower parking area and will end at the Veterans Memorial Flagpole in front of Windham High School.

Memorial Day ceremonies will commence at 10 a.m. with guest speaker Army Lt. Col. Wally Clark. The master of ceremonies will be Post 148 Commander Tom Theriault. There will be a performance by the Windham High School band, a wreath-laying, a bell tolling for Windham veterans lost this year, a ceremonial burning of flags removed from the graves of veterans and a traditional rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”

The public is also welcome to attend an open house that will begin at noon at the Windham Veterans Center. A free, picnic-style lunch will be offered following a brief wreath ceremony in the Windham Veterans Center Memorial Garden.

For more information about the day’s events, contact Post 148 Adjutant David Tanquay at 892-1306.

Windham parks for rent

If you’re planning on having a special family event this summer, why not consider having it at one of Windham’s town parks? The pavilion next to the pond at Donnabeth Lippman Park is available for parties and get-togethers. Reservation fees are $25 for the pavilion with giant lawn games available for rent for an additional $15.

The Beach Pavillion, the Grove Pavillion and the Picnic Area can be reserved for groups of 20 or more at Dundee Park. The reservation fee is $60 for the first 20 people, with a $3 charge for each additional person. Outdoor basketball and volleyball courts are available to rent at Windham Community Park. The reservation fee is $25 per day per court, with equipment rentals available for an additional $15 fee. If you would like more information on any of these venues, contact Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Botanical gardens passes

The Windham Public Library offers passes for free or discounted admission to several fantastic venues across the state of Maine, and the newest addition is the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay Harbor. The pass provides free entry for up to two adults and any number of children or grandchildren under the age of 18. The season runs now through Oct. 23. Contact the Lending Desk at 892-1908 ext. 3 for more details or to reserve a pass.

Cancer support meeting

The Windham Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Windham Public Library. Anyone suffering from the disease, their caregivers and survivors are welcome to attend.

