American Legion Post 86 hosts Memorial Day parade

A Memorial Day parade hosted by the local American Legion will step off at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, from Russell School, 8 Gray Park. The parade will then proceed to Shaker Road and Main Street before ending at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, where the Gray town manager and the post commander will give remarks.

Budget information

The Town Council has published an informational flyer that details the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget at graymaine.org. The budget will be voted on by residents June 14.

Candidates forum

A recording of the Gray Town Council Candidates Forum held May 19 is available on YouTube, where viewers can hear Michael Bailey, of 10 Zachary Drive, and Michael Curtis, of 27 Marsh View Drive, answer questions submitted by voters. Both men are running for one open council seat June 14. Sample ballots and how to request an absentee ballot are at graymaine.org.

Brownfields grants

Gray has been selected by the federal Environmental Protection Agency to receive $500,000 in brownfields assessment grants over a three-year period starting in 2022. The grants are awarded nationwide to identify and assess underutilized properties for cleanup and redevelopment while protecting public health and the environment.

A brownfield site comprises buildings and/or land that presents redevelopment issues due to the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

Library news

Due to staff shortages, hours at Gray Public Library are uncertain and movies scheduled for next week have been postponed. Check the Facebook page, graypubliclibrary.com or call 657-4110 for updates.

Plant sale

The volunteer gardeners at Maine Wildlife Park have been hard at work preparing for their annual plant sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of the wildlife park at 56 Game Farm Road. There will be lots of vegetables and flowering plants along with hanging flower baskets for sale.

All profits go directly to the animals that call Maine Wildlife Park home and will be used for new/updated enclosures, enrichment toys and much more.

Ukulele for beginners

Learn to play the ukulele during a no-stress, four-week beginner’s program through Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education. No need to read music; skills are taught using familiar songs. Duncan Perry will ease students into the fundamentals using a graduated system to teach chords, rhythm and strumming and some fingerpicking.

Beginner classes will repeat every month and all classes will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. For more, call 657-9612 or visit gray.maineadulted.org.

GNG graduation

Gray-New Gloucester High School graduation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

