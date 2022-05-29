ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Walls and Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s only hits, and the Rays scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday that gained a four-game split.

Walls, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play to end the eighth inning. With runners on second and third, Walls ranged to the shortstop side of second and dived to grab Aaron Hicks’ grounder, then popped to his feet and threw out Hicks by a step at first.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a second-inning home run against Shane McClanahan (5-2). Torres’ ninth home run of the season matched in 161 plate appearances his total in 516 last season.

TIGERS 2, GUARDIANS 1: Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games, Jeimer Candelario also connected and Detroit won at home.

Detroit won despite getting just four hits. The Tigers beat Cleveland for just the seventh time in their last 28 games at Comerica Park.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 3: Sonny Gray cruised before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness, and Minnesota won at home behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer.

Gray (3-1) allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row before Andrew Benintendi’s single leading off the seventh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 6, REDS 4: Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning that lifted San Francisco to a win in Cincinnati to avoid a three-game sweep.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-0 in the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to right.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5: Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and Washington held on at home.

Soto added a double and a walk for the Nationals, who took three of four from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an apparent left leg injury with two outs in the sixth inning. He landed awkwardly on his 107th pitch and pointed to his leg. Freeland, who was helped off the field, was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two.

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 0: Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead Milwaukee to a win in St. Louis.

Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers, who gained a split of the four-game set. Milwaukee has won four of six and stretched its road record to 13-10.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3: Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of Atlanta’s barrage of extra-base hits in their win over Miami, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season.

Of the Braves’ 11 hits, nine were for extra bases, including six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the game, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Tyler Anderson threw six effective innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and Los Angeles swept a four-game series in Phoenix.

Anderson (6-0) continued his streak of great pitching, giving the Dodgers’ rotation a much-needed lift after injuries to Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney. The veteran left-hander scattered five hits and has given up just two earned runs over his last 21 innings, spanning three starts that all ended in wins.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 4: Jake Burger atoned for a costly error with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the banged-up White Sox topped the Cubs in a wild finale to the season series between the crosstown rivals.

Danny Mendick opened the White Sox 12th as the automatic runner, and he advanced on Andrew Vaughn’s grounder to second against Robert Gsellman (0-2). Burger then drove Gsellman’s next pitch into left for the winning hit.

Matt Foster (1-0) worked a scoreless 12th, helping the White Sox to a sorely needed victory after they lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a right groin strain in the fifth.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: Toronto scratched slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from its starting lineup.

Guerrero was in the Blue Jays’ initial lineup as the designated hitter before being removed about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch against the Los Angeles Angels. Sportsnet reported Guerrero has soreness in his left wrist.

WHITE SOX: Shortstop Tim Anderson left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with a right groin strain.

Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.

The team said he will undergo further evaluation Monday.

CUBS: Chicago placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.

Miley also missed the start of the season with left elbow inflammation. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago.

The 35-year-old Miley hasn’t pitched since he worked six innings of three-run ball in a 5-4 victory over Arizona on May 22. The IL move was made retroactive to Thursday.

