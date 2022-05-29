MIAMI — Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night against the Boston Celtics.
Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury. He went through a series of on-court tests Sunday before the determination was made that he could play.
Herro was the NBA’s sixth man of the year award winner this season. He has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs for the Heat on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.
For the Celtics, defensive player of the year Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams III were also declared available for Game 7 after being originally listed as questionable for the series finale. Smart has been dealing with an ankle sprain and Williams is playing through ongoing knee soreness following surgery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Rays get just two hits, beat Yankees
-
Nation & World
Lester Piggott, one of greatest English jockeys, dies at 86
-
Religion and Values
Angelo Sodano, once-powerful Vatican prelate, dies at 94
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox hit five homers in 12-2 win over Orioles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Putting COVID-19 behind, Bates College holds traditional graduation
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.