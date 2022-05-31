Art

“Textile Translations of Maine” by fiber artist Catherine Worthington: on display through June 10, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

Maine comedian Juston McKinney is sure to wow the crowd with his unique wit Friday, June 3, at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownsfield. Contributed / Juston McKinney

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

June 3

Robert Sylvain & Friends play “Mémère’s Notebook – Acadian Folksongs from Maine”: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.

June 4

Big Barn Musical Dinner: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. Five-course meal and performance by Jesse Dee, $70. Follow directions at stonemountainartscenter.com.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

June 10

Comedian Juston McKinnon: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30, stonemountainartscenter.com.

