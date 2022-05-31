Art

“Textile Translations of Maine” by fiber artist Catherine Worthington: on display through June 10, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

June 3

Robert Sylvain & Friends play “Mémère’s Notebook – Acadian Folksongs from Maine”: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.

June 4

Big Barn Musical Dinner: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. Five-course meal and performance by Jesse Dee, $70. Follow directions at stonemountainartscenter.com.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

June 10

Comedian Juston McKinnon: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30, stonemountainartscenter.com.

