SATURDAY

Washington Fire Department dinner and auction, includes turkey, ham, baked beans, casseroles, vegetarian dishes, pies and more. Dinner served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the WFD, 42 Old Union Road, Washington. Auction begins at 6 p.m. including gift certificates, new and used items. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Baked bean supper, includes pea beans, kidney beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, hot dogs, casseroles, biscuits, pies, coffee and punch. 5 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Auxiliary of Gray, 15 Lewiston Road. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 11 years; ages four and younger are free. Take-out is available.

