I am a lifelong Democrat. I strongly support Jonathan Sahrbeck for reelection as Cumberland County district attorney in the June 14 Democratic primary.

I have been following efforts of local and state officials to address homelessness and the compounding challenges for many coping with mental illness and addiction. Clearly, the answer is not the revolving door of “arrest, incarcerate, release; arrest, etc.”

Jonathan Sahrbeck understands this and has invested many hours in local and state meetings. He doesn’t send representatives and ask for reports, he attends, listens and learns from various perspectives offered. He problem-solves with community leaders and providers, as well as people with lived experience with homelessness. He is the only district attorney I have ever seen so proactive in the community.

Jonathan Sahrbeck is not promising action; he is demonstrating action on the most complex justice issues of our day. Please join me in voting to reelect him.

Anne Pringle

former mayor

Portland

