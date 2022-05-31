There has been considerable news coverage of the coercive tactics being used to force residents of Redbank Village to agree to huge rent increases, often hundreds of dollars a month.
South Portland’s elected representatives, including Mayor Deqa Dhalac, District 4 City Councilor Linda Cohen and At-large Councilor Susan Henderson, and Democratic District 32 state Rep. Christopher Kessler, are leading efforts to determine whether JRK Holdings, the California corporation that bought Redbank Village and Liberty Commons in November, is violating the South Portland ordinance requiring 75 days’ notice and the tenant’s written agreement before any rent increase can be instituted. Other efforts under consideration include a rent stabilization ordinance and a moratorium on evictions.
In the meantime, longtime South Portland residents are living in fear that they will lose their homes. Redbank Village was the first target of JRK’s unconscionable greed. I fear that I and my neighbors at Liberty Commons are next.
This issue doesn’t only affect Redbank Village residents. It is critical that South Portland strengthen protections for all renters. Without comprehensive change, this could happen again.
Nancy Tappan
South Portland
