My family recently watched the television show “Unbelievable,” about the experience of a rape victim and a disbelieving police and prosecutor’s office. We talked about why so few survivors report assaults – the consequences for reporting were terrible.

Similarly, Chanel Miller’s memoir, “Know My Name,” details the institutional betrayal she experienced at the hands of an insensitive and biased judicial system. District attorneys play a huge role in the potential healing or secondary trauma a sexual assault survivor might experience. We need more support for survivors, more opportunities for restorative justice, more trust that the judicial system will center survivors’ needs.

I believe Jackie Sartoris will address gender-based violence with compassion, innovation and commitment, and that this issue will be a significant priority for the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office under her leadership. I hope others will join me in voting for Sartoris in the June 14 Democratic primary.

Kimberly Simmons
Portland

