When my nephew was going through addiction, homelessness, the justice system and prison, there weren’t the resources there are today. A new generation of leaders has seen fit to develop new approaches to address the challenges posed by people like my nephew. Drug court, veterans court, substance use prevention, support for recovery and restorative justice diversion programs are all areas that Cumberland County has seen get traction.
One leader who has been a major part of this shift in getting the right approach for each situation is District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck. Most importantly, Sahrbeck has the judgment to know when to do what. The district attorney needs to know whether to push for treatment or to push for a lengthy sentence.
His extensive record of accomplishment and his judgment are why I am voting for Jonathan Sahrbeck in the June 14 Democratic primary.
Hank Dunn
South Portland
