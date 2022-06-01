We Americans must give up our guns just as the Australians have done. Enough is enough.

Don’t fall for bunk like “more support for mental health,” or “Enforce the laws we have.” I have my original M-1 rifle from Army basic training but people like me have to turn in our guns.

The basic problem is not too many bad guys or mentally ill types. In the final analysis, the problem is our gun culture. We damn well better wake up.

Are our Congress members, president and judges listening?

Joseph Hachey

Gorham

