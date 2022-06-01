We have an athletic complex that is in dire need of renovation. A field that won’t drain and cannot be used by all of our teams, wooden light poles with holes in them, bleachers with no area for the handicap to sit or handrails to hold onto, and a track that hasn’t allowed our track team to have a home meet in two years because of its condition.

The funds for the renovation will be coming from two sources: remaining construction funds that have already been allocated and money that is already in the undesignated fund balance. On June 14, we can allow the school to use these funds to renovate the fields and it will not increase our taxes.

A “yes” vote on June 14, would provide us with a reasonable stadium that would address all of these needs and not increase our taxes. Please vote “yes” on June 14.

Mike Mosher

Kennebunk

