I read the recent article that included several interviews with women, all who supported abortion (“What abortion rights mean to me” May 15). Most shared their very personal stories. I was disappointed but not surprised that there were no interviews with woman who regret their abortions, and whose own stories were also important to hear.

I have known many of these woman, all living in Maine. One was in her 60s, who was still grieving for the abortion she had in her 20s. One was a teenager, still recovering from an abortion her peers encouraged her to get; her parents didn’t find out until after the fact. They gently supported her grief for an impulsive decision she will have to live with for the rest of her life.

Another woman was compelled to an abortion she did not want, after her husband threatened her with abandonment. And I once knew a young woman who so struggled with her abortion and the loss of her child she required hospitalization for depression a year later.

I could go on; there are many women out there struggling to heal from the loss of their unborn child, and who wish abortion hadn’t been made so easily available.

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: