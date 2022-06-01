Scott Booth is a candidate who naturally leads with common sense and compassion. Being the son of a retired Falmouth educator, as well as a father of two young boys in Falmouth Schools, Scott clearly has an insider’s perspective on what it takes to make our schools rigorous, nurturing, and successful.

Scott is a proud member of our community. You can often find him sporting his Falmouth gear while coaching the youth of Falmouth at various events. When you speak with Scott, you will quickly observe that he indeed exhibits the logic and passion needed to continue to move our schools in the direction needed to foster success in all our children.

Now is a vital time to elect members to our school board who bring common sense ideas and the courage to advocate for all our children.

Jodie Goodman

Falmouth

